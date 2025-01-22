Home News 'May He have mercy': 4 reactions to death of fmr. Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards Barack Obama, Lila Rose offer condolences, prayer for her soul

From former President Barack Obama to pro-life leaders like Lila Rose, activists on both sides of the abortion debate have reacted to the death of Cecile Richards, with many offering prayers for the 67-year-old woman’s soul.

Richards, the daughter of former Democrat Texas Gov. Ann Richards, served as president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018. The former leader of the nation’s largest abortion provider was diagnosed with brain cancer about a year-and-a-half ago, and her family released a statement Monday confirming her death.

Planned Parenthood’s profile received a boost under Richards’ leadership, one of the reasons being an increase in abortions. During her time as Planned Parenthood’s president, Richards presided over various scandals, including allegations from pro-life groups that the organization helped cover up sexual abuse of underage girls who were taken to clinics by their abusers to obtain abortions. Planned Parenthood also came under scrutiny when Richards admitted under oath that the business never provided mammograms, despite having claimed to provide the life-saving screening.

Here's a list of reactions to Richards' death from people on both sides of the abortion debate.