4 things to know about Biden's proposed COVID-19 Advisory Board

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter Follow
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden has announced the creation of a COVID-19 Advisory Board, featuring medical experts that he would rely on for advice on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory board features several high-profile medical professionals. One of the members of Biden’s proposed COVID-19 task force has advocated for healthcare rationing based on a person's age and likelihood to survive.

Another is a former Department of Health and Human Services official who has harshly criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Multiple members of the advisory board, like Biden, predict a “dark winter.” Here are four things to know about the members of Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.

