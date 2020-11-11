4 things to know about Biden's proposed COVID-19 Advisory Board 4 things to know about Biden's proposed COVID-19 Advisory Board

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden has announced the creation of a COVID-19 Advisory Board, featuring medical experts that he would rely on for advice on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory board features several high-profile medical professionals. One of the members of Biden’s proposed COVID-19 task force has advocated for healthcare rationing based on a person's age and likelihood to survive.

Another is a former Department of Health and Human Services official who has harshly criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Multiple members of the advisory board, like Biden, predict a “dark winter.” Here are four things to know about the members of Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.