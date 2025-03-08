Home News 4 things to know about International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is a worldwide observance that occurs every March 8 to celebrate women and serve as a point of advocacy for greater gender equality.

Tracing its origins to labor and equality activism from the 19th century and early 20th century, IWD has been officially recognized as an observance in many nations since the 1910s.

The day is known as a time for activism, with many political demonstrations advocating for women’s rights and greater equality among the sexes on or near March 8.

United Kingdom Ambassador Neil Holland said in a recent speech that “the day serves as an important reminder that gender equality benefits everyone.”

“As the UK has stated previously, the principles we mark on International Women’s Day are not just for a day,” Holland stated. “Advancing gender equality is a policy from which everyone benefits. It is vital that we follow through on our commitments to ensure the equal rights of all women and girls.”

Here are four interesting facts about International Women’s Day and how it came to be.