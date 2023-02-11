4 things to know in the aftermath of the Chinese spy balloon

A week after a Chinese spy balloon gained international attention as it traversed the United States, the fallout from the breach of American air space continues.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution "condemning the Chinese Communist Party's use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over United States territory as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

The balloon's trip across the U.S. and its subsequent destruction have worsened America's already dour relationship with China, which has demanded the damaged remains returned after it was shot down over the coast of South Carolina last weekend.

Questions emerged about additional balloons and sightings in the sky in recent weeks. The following pages highlight four things to know in the aftermath of the Chinese spy balloon.

