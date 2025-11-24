Home News 40 Days for Life campaign celebrates saving over 26,000 babies from abortion

A pro-life group is celebrating the milestone of saving over 26,000 babies from abortion, along with the closure of several abortion clinics across the U.S. and increased participation in its most recent campaign.

The pro-life advocacy organization 40 Days for Life announced in a Facebook post last Wednesday that at least 26,109 babies had been saved from abortion worldwide since the launch of its campaign in 2007.

The announcement comes just weeks after the conclusion of its latest 40 Days for Life campaign featuring a 40-day, non-stop prayer vigil outside Planned Parenthood facilities and other abortion clinics.

The 40 Days for Life campaign takes place in 1,800 cities across the U.S. and around the world.

Celebrating the significant milestone last Tuesday, the organization released a new episode of its “End Abortion Anywhere” webcast, providing additional insights about the state of the pro-life movement. 40 Days for Life President Shawn Carney also reflected on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, noting how it took place as an earlier installment of the webcast was being recorded.

“Not only did he debate politics very well … but in that was definitely the pro-life debate. He was excellent at articulating this great cause and … defending free speech,” Carney recalled. “We definitely saw the Charlie Kirk effect in the 36 percent of locations reporting an increase in participation.”

Carney also brought up “beautiful reports of people saying, […] ‘After Charlie got shot, I knew I needed to get my act together.’” He described common responses among participants in the 40 Days for Life campaign as, “'Look at what he did. Look at what he gave his life for.'" And, "'I'm not going to let the fear of going out, maybe being seen by somebody on the sidewalk who disagrees with me, get in the way?'”

40 Days for Life Campaign Director Steve Karlen shared statistics about closures of abortion facilities in 2025 and noted that many of the facilities that have closed are located in pro-abortion states: “This year alone, we have seen abortion facilities close in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, [and] Sacramento, California, which is the fourth facility to close in Sacramento. Not Birmingham, Alabama. No, Sacramento, California.”

Additional locations of clinic closures profiled by Karlen include San Mateo, California; Gilroy, California; Santa Cruz, California; Boulder, Colorado; Aurora, Colorado; Jackson, Michigan; Marquette, Michigan; Goshen, New York; Cobleskill, New York; and four facilities in Iowa.

Karlen also pointed to the closure of what he described as the “flagship Planned Parenthood” in New York City, located on a street formerly named for the abortion provider’s founder: Margaret Sanger Way, as one of “the biggest victories in the pro-life movement’s history.”

Karlen also cited examples of how 40 Days for Life had succeeded at converting some opponents of the pro-life movement into supporters. “We had a situation in Connecticut, Waterbury, where there’s a woman, she’s screaming at the 40 Days for Life participants and turns out she had an abortion two weeks ago, and she was upset that nobody was there when she had her abortion,” he said.

Karlen noted that the exchange “led to a conversation, and it led to the woman deciding that she was going to go from yelling at the prayer warriors to wanting to go back to her church and return to her faith for the first time in years.”