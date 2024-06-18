Home News Juneteenth: 5 Civil War battles that black Union soldiers played a key role

On Wednesday, the United States will celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the anniversary of when Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, declaring that the area's slaves were free.

First celebrated locally in the 19th century, Juneteenth became a state holiday in the 20th century in Texas and elsewhere, and then became a federal holiday in 2021.

A key focus of the observance is the American Civil War and the subsequent abolition of slavery. A major contribution to this effort were the approximately 180,000 black men who served in the Union Army.

And so, in honor of Juneteenth, here are five Civil War battles in which African American soldiers played a significant role.