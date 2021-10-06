5 controversial things Pat Robertson said while hosting ‘The 700 Club’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Notable televangelist and conservative Christian political activist Pat Robertson announced last week that he is stepping down as host of Christian Broadcasting Network's “The 700 Club” after more than 50 years.

The 91-year-old still plans to make guest appearances and the program will now be hosted by his son, Gordon Robertson, who has co-hosted the show in the past.

During his long tenure as the program's host, Robertson didn't shy away from hot-button issues, including abortion, homosexuality, feminism, 9/11 and Middle East politics.

At times, comments from guests on his program led to public backlashes, such as when the Rev. Jerry Falwell suggested some blame for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, should be placed on feminists, liberal groups and homosexuals.

Shortly after that broadcast, Robertson released a statement clarifying that he held “no one other than the terrorists and the people and nations who have enabled and harbored them responsible for [the] attacks on this nation.”

Over the years, Robertson himself received widespread attention and periodic backlash for comments he made while hosting “The 700 Club.”

The following pages highlight times Robertson garnered controversy while hosting “The 700 Club.”

1

2

3

4

5

6

Next