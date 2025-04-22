Home News 5 things to know about Cardinal Kevin Farrell, man leading Vatican until a new pope is elected

Pope Francis' death on Monday morning at the age of 88 has left Cardinal Kevin Farrell to oversee the Vatican and organize a conclave to determine the next pope.

Farrell, who served as camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber and is tasked with leading the College of Cardinals after Francis' death, could theoretically himself be elected the next pontiff.

"[Pope Francis] taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized," Farrell said in announcing the death of Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Here are five interesting facts about Cardinal Kevin Farrell.