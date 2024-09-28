Home News 5 findings from More in Common report on politics and people of faith

The group More in Common U.S., a non-partisan international initiative focused on building stronger, more united communities, released a report this week titled “Promising Revelations: Undoing the False Impressions of America’s Faithful.”

The 100-plus-page report seeks to debunk several misconceptions about people of faith. It is based on data from a survey of 4,200 U.S. adults conducted in September and October 2023, as well as a follow-up survey of 2,000 adults in January 2024. The research explores the intersection of politics and faith in America, as well as beliefs that different religious groups hold about one another.

Here are five key findings from the report.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe