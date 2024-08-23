Home News 5 highlights from Kamala Harris' DNC acceptance speech

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president of the United States, delivered her acceptance speech on Thursday, the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Harris, a 59-year-old former prosecutor and U.S. senator from California, began her remarks with a message to President Joe Biden, who was the presumptive Democratic nominee until dropping out of the race last month and endorsing her.

She went on to discuss her views on domestic and foreign policy while attempting to call for unity and contrast her vision with that of her opponent in the 2024 presidential election, former President Donald Trump.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are five highlights from Harris’ acceptance speech.