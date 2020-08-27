5 interesting things said during night 3 of the RNC

The third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention aired Wednesday, a night filled emotional testimonies from everyday Americans, including a man whose wife was killed last year and a woman who was told to abort her baby with Down syndrome.

While making the case for why people should vote for President Donald Trump, the speakers touched on the issues they cared most about.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talked about her decision to get a mastectomy while congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn discussed how he overcame the challenges associated with paraplegia.

The night also featured remarks a civil rights activist, a Catholic nun and even a retired college Notre Dame football coach.

The night was capped off by an address by Vice President Mike Pence from the historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

In the following pages are five highlights from the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.