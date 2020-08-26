RNC night 2: Jon Ponder pardon, Abby Johnson abortion conversion, Melania calls for unity

The second night of the Republican National Convention Tuesday featured many things that were out of the ordinary.

While the night featured remarks from many prominent political figures, it also included a naturalization ceremony for five new citizens, a presidential pardon and an address from the nation’s top diplomat from Jerusalem.

Average working-class Americans not used to the spotlight, including a Wisconsin dairy farmer and a Maine lobsterman, made their case for how President Donald Trump’s policies changed their lives and economic situations for the better.

The night concluded with a nighttime Rose Garden address from first lady Melania Trump.

In the following pages are five highlights from the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.