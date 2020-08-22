Trump blasts Democratic Convention as being 4 straight days of attacks on America

President Donald Trump on Friday responded to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying it was “the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention” in America’s history and warned that if former Vice President Joe Biden gets elected, “China will own our country.”

“… Over the last week, the Democrats held the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history,” Trump said Friday at the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting, commenting on the DNC convention, which concluded Thursday.

“They spent four straight days attacking America as racist and a horrible country that must be redeemed,” Trump continued.

He said Democrats want “to punish American citizens instead of holding them high.”

“Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness,” the president added. “We’ve seen heroic doctors and nurses racing into action to save lives. We’ve seen first responders helping strangers in need. We’ve seen the passage of historic legislation to save 50 million American jobs. We’ve mobilized American industry like never before.”

Trump told the crowd it was “time to reject the anger and the hate of the Democrat Party.” He said the presidential election that’s coming up is “the biggest election … of our lifetime.”

During daytime sessions of the DNC convention, speakers omitted the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during at least two public meetings.

The moderator of the DNC’s Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly web meeting on Tuesday afternoon left out the words “under God” as he recited the pledge to kick off the meeting. Also on Tuesday afternoon during the LGBTQ Caucus Meeting, the speaker who recited the pledge paused silently instead of saying the words “under God” as written in the pledge.

Trump called it “an attack on God.”

“It’s an attack on religion. Did you see the man that got up and sang a very, very special phrase from a very, very special thing?” the president asked. “And he left the word ‘God’ out and I was watching, and I said, ‘Oh, he must have made a mistake.’ I didn’t think that he left it out. I thought maybe he — you know, that can happen. Maybe he made a mistake. He didn’t make a mistake. That’s where they’re coming from. He left the word ‘God’ out. And that’s where they’re coming from.”

The omissions of “under God” came after the Biden campaign's faith director, Josh Dickson, told The Christian Post they'd be making an effort to attract more faith-based voters after Hillary Clinton's campaign failed to garner more than 16% support from white evangelical and born-again voters.

One of the pastors the DNC selected to speak during the black caucus faith event Monday was Pastor Frederick Haynes III of the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, who asserted that America "may well go to Hell" for its immigration policies.

Trump said no party can lead America “that spends so much time tearing down America.”

He said the biggest part of Thursday night’s speech was “what Joe Biden didn’t talk about.”

“He didn’t talk about law enforcement. He didn’t talk about bringing safety to Democrat-run cities that are totally out of control and they have no clue. China was never mentioned in any way, shape or form.”

The president warned that “China will own our country if he gets elected. They will own our country. And we’re not going to let that happen.”

Referring to “intelligence reports,” Trump added, “China very much wants Joe Biden to win. That would be very insulting if they wanted me to win. I don’t think so.”

“Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness, but look at what we’ve accomplished, until the plague came in, and look, we’re doing it again.”

During a meeting of the Youth Council, one of the official DNC consistency councils, on Monday, panelist Ashley McCray, an Oklahoma Democrat, expressed a desire to use the Green New Deal to further the “destruction” of capitalism. “This future that we all want, that we want to build really is about the destruction of colonization, white supremacy and capitalism,” she said.

Trump responded by saying: “We ended the Obama-Biden administration’s war on American energy. And the United States is now the leading producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. It’s a big thing. And remember this: If you look at what they’re doing — Biden — he wants to end fracking, end petroleum products — end petroleum. No natural gas, no nothing. End everything. And that’s it. How does that work in Texas? How does that work in Pennsylvania?”