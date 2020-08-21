5 highlights from DNC: ‘mermaid queen-king,’ capitalism’s 'destruction,' God omitted in pledge

The 2020 Democratic National Convention came to a close Thursday night after a week of various daytime zoom meetings, videos, musical performances and primetime speeches from some of the country’s most notable celebrities and politicians.

Former Vice President Joe Biden closed out the program by accepting the party’s presidential nomination Thursday night while California Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the vice presidential bid on Wednesday night.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the party to forgo the usual in-person format for the convention, which was scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But there was no lack of entertainment or pageantry, some of which turned some heads on the other side of the political aisle.

In the following pages are five highlights from this week’s convention.