RNC night 1: Freed hostages, Cuban immigrant and Parkland dad make case for Trump's reelection

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off Monday with a diverse group of speakers, including a father whose daughter was murdered at school, a Cuban immigrant, and a black Republican congressional candidate seeking to represent an inner-city congressional district in the U.S. House.

Originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, state lockdowns in response to COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the traditional, large-scale convention with thousands in attendance. Instead, a scaled-back convention commenced featuring a combination of live and taped speeches.

While RNC delegates gathered in Charlotte to renominate President Donald Trump, the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., served as the backdrop for many of the speeches.

In the following pages are five highlights from the first night of the RNC. The convention will end on Thursday, when Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination for president of the United States.