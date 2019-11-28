U.S. | Thursday, November 28, 2019
5 notable presidential Thanksgiving proclamations  

5 notable presidential Thanksgiving proclamations  

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Portrait of Gen. George Washington praying.

Thanksgiving is a United States holiday known for his turkey, pumpkin pie, football games, extensive travel, and bringing together families and friends.

The holiday has long had a religious component, as seen through the words of past presidents who have issued proclamations declaring dates to be Thanksgiving.

Here are passages from five notable Thanksgiving proclamations issued by the likes of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and other former commanders-in-chief.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In U.S.