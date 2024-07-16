5 notable provisions in the 2024 Republican Party Platform

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican Vice Presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican Vice Presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee’s platform committee approved a revised Republican Platform last week, ahead of this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was formally adopted by the committee on Monday, the first day of the Convention.

The platform looks significantly different from the previous Republican platforms and is more scaled back. While it still contains issues of importance to conservative and Christian voters, the document is indicative of former President Donald Trump’s status as the Republican presidential nominee and his influence over the party.

Here are five notable provisions in this year’s Republican Party Platform. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.