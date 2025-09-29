Home News 5 notable Texas pastors who were removed or resigned over immoral behavior

Over the past year, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has witnessed a wave of pastor resignations and removals, many tied to allegations of abuse, sexual misconduct or moral failures.

Since June 2024, more than a dozen pastors in North Texas alone have either resigned or been removed from their position, an alarming trend in a region with over 10,000 religious organizations and churches, and where 63% of residents identify as Christian (down from 78% in 2014).

At least one of the scandals prompted the passage of Texas Senate Bill 835, also known as “Trey’s Law,” which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 21, 2024, banning nondisclosure agreements to silence sexual abuse survivors.

Here are five of the most notable pastoral resignations or removals in Texas.