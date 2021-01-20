Wearing purple, ‘Amazing Grace,’ few protests: 5 notable things that happened on Inauguration Day Wearing purple, ‘Amazing Grace,’ few protests: 5 notable things that happened on Inauguration Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday at an inauguration ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

The nation’s capital was heavily guarded by 25,000 National Guard members and the inauguration was attended by very few invited guests, unlike past presidential inaugurations, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his remarks, Biden promised to unify the United States and work for all Americans, including those who passionately supported former President Donald Trump.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility,” he said.

“Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. An American story of decency and dignity.”

In addition to the historic nature of the proceedings, there were several notable happenings before and during the inauguration. Here are five things of note.