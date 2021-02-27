Weather Underground bombing, Puerto Rican nationalists: 5 other times the US Capitol was attacked Weather Underground bombing, Puerto Rican nationalists: 5 other times the US Capitol was attacked

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called for a commission to investigate the attack at the U.S. Capitol last month. Democrats and Republicans are debating how to proceed, including the political composition of the commission and whether to broaden the scope to include the deadly riots that took place last summer or only look into Capitol security on Jan. 6.

On that day, while Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, hundreds of Trump supporters and others stormed the Capitol building ahead of a scheduled rally that was meant to start that afternoon following a separate event where then-President Trump spoke at the Ellipse.

Several people were injured in the melee and five people died, including Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer as she attempted to climb through a smashed door pane into the House chamber, another woman who died from injuries she sustained after being trampled on by the crowd, one individual who suffered a heart attack, and another who had a stroke. Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who had responded to the riot, died hours later.

In response, fencing with razor wire was erected around the Capitol and 25,000 National Guard soldiers were deployed to Washington, D.C., ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration. Some 6,000 soldiers are expected to remain in the District at least through March and possibly until the fall.

Although the violent riot could be considered unprecedented in some respects, the Capitol has seen its share of politically-inspired violence since the district's founding.

Here are five times when the Capitol was the scene of armed attacks by gunmen and domestic terror groups. These include the invasion of British troops during the War of 1812, a bombing by the Weather Underground, and a mass shooting of congressmen by Puerto Rican nationalists.

