Jeremiah Johnson suspends online ministry after inaccurately prophesying Trump 2nd term

Popular self-styled prophet Jeremiah Johnson of Jeremiah Johnson Ministries, who was among several high profile Christian leaders who inaccurately predicted a second term for former President Donald Trump, has temporarily suspended all online ministry activity after a visitation from God.

“I was recently visited by the Lord in a very significant way while seeking Him about the future of the prophetic ministry he has given me,” he began in a letter to his followers published on Facebook Monday morning.

“After much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to suspend all our online ministry activities for the next two weeks as I meet with our nine staff members and begin to unpack the radical shift that God is asking for in this next season,” he said.

Johnson apologized for his false prophesy about Trump’s second term last month after widespread condemnation of the former president who urged his supporters to rally outside the Capitol, which turned into a riot and led to the deaths of four of his supporters and a Capitol Hill police officer who died later that evening on Jan. 6.

“I would like to repent for inaccurately prophesying that Donald Trump would win a second term as the President of the United States. I refuse to blame the saints and say, ‘It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough.’ Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him,’” Johnson confessed.

“I specifically want to apologize to any believer in whom I have now caused potential doubt concerning the voice of God and His ability to speak to His people. As a human being, I missed what God was saying; however, rest assured, God Himself is NOT a liar and His written Word should always be the foundation and source of our lives as Christians.”

The five people who died as a result of the Jan. 6 riot as hundreds broke through barricades and stormed the Capitol building were Ashli Babbitt, who was unarmed when she was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer as she attempted to climb through a smashed door pane into the House chamber, another woman who died from injuries she sustained after being trampled on by the crowd, one individual who suffered a heart attack, and another who had a stroke. Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick died hours after he responded to the riot.

Johnson earlier said he received death threats for calling out Christians for their idolatry of the former president, forcing him to declare that the attacks have shown him that “parts of the prophetic/charismatic movement are far SICKER than I could have ever dreamed of.”

“With influence comes great responsibility and I recognize now more than any other time in my life just how much my decisions are impacting the global body of Christ, both negatively and positively. I am so grateful for the wise counsel that He has surrounded me with in this season that has kept my heart in a healthy place and also the liberty that I have been given to hear from God for myself,” Johnson said Monday in his letter thanking both his ministry supporters and critics.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank those who have emailed and written us with your concerns about how I have handled the controversy surrounding Donald Trump. It has been overwhelming on many days but I have learned over the years that we should never disregard criticism, even if it is harsh. God will work all things for his glory and our good,” he said.

The North Carolina-based minister said he also expects to make “one final announcement about the future of Jeremiah Johnson Ministries and our plans moving forward” on March 8.

"I covet your prayers for my family and our ministry staff in Charlotte, North Carolina. Thank you for your patience and support."