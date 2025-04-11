Home News 5 things to know about new US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

The U.S. Senate voted 53-46 to confirm Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel on Wednesday, an appointment celebrated by prominent Evangelical conservatives.

Except Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., all Democrats voted against Huckabee’s confirmation. All other votes in favor of Huckabee came from Republicans.

Before taking on this new diplomatic role, Huckabee served as a pastor, amassed a lengthy career in state and presidential politics and became a television personality.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are five things to know about Mike Huckabee.