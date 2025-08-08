5 things to know about the redistricting battle in Texas and beyond

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
A person, who declined to be named, views a U.S. Congressional District map as the Senate Special Committee on Congressional Redistricting meets to hear invited testimony on Congressional plan C2308 at the Texas State Capitol on Aug. 6, 2025, in Austin, Texas. The meeting adjourned early due to a lack of attendees for testimony. Earlier this week, Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an attempt to protest and deny quorum for votes on the proposed Republican redistricting plan, which would secure five additional GOP seats in the U.S. House. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to remove lawmakers who do not return and has asked the Texas Supreme Court to expel House Democratic leaders who fled the state.
A person, who declined to be named, views a U.S. Congressional District map as the Senate Special Committee on Congressional Redistricting meets to hear invited testimony on Congressional plan C2308 at the Texas State Capitol on Aug. 6, 2025, in Austin, Texas. The meeting adjourned early due to a lack of attendees for testimony. Earlier this week, Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an attempt to protest and deny quorum for votes on the proposed Republican redistricting plan, which would secure five additional GOP seats in the U.S. House. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to remove lawmakers who do not return and has asked the Texas Supreme Court to expel House Democratic leaders who fled the state. | Brandon Bell/Getty Images

With just over a year until the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the last two years of President Donald Trump’s term, efforts are underway to redraw congressional districts in several states.

While new congressional districts were adopted following the 2020 U.S. census and took effect in the 2022 elections, developments in several states could lead to new maps that, in turn, could affect the outcome of next year’s elections. 

In the 2024 election, Republicans won 220 seats while Democrats won 215 seats. The RealClearPolitics average of the generic ballot, which asks voters which party they want to control Congress, shows Democrats with a lead of 3.6 percentage points based on polls taken since July 1. 

The Democrats’ lead in the generic ballot, combined with Trump having a net disapproval rating of 5.5 percentage points and Republicans holding a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House, suggests that Democrats have a good chance of taking control of the House next year. However, control of the House is not determined by a national vote, but rather by the election results in each of the 435 congressional districts. 

Over the past month, efforts to redraw congressional districts ahead of the 2030 U.S. census have materialized against the backdrop of the 2026 midterm elections. A renewed discussion about the topic of gerrymandering, where districts are drawn specifically to benefit one political party, has emerged as lawmakers and state leaders on both sides of the aisle have reacted to the implications of the mid-decade redistricting. 

Here are five things to know about the redistricting debate. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles