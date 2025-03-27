Home News 5 things to know about the Signal chat leak controversy

The Trump administration approved a series of air strikes on March 15 against assorted positions that the Islamic terrorist group the Houthis held in war-torn Yemen, with news breaking this week that a journalist was accidentally added to a group chat discussing plans before they occured.

The chat had been organized on Signal, an app for group chats and private messaging that uses end-to-end encryption to enhance privacy by preventing third parties from reading messages. The thread reportedly included several high-ranking administration officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

The inclusion of a member of the media in the chat has caused an outcry among Democratic members of Congress, who are calling for various national security officials to resign.

During a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. said, "If this was the case of a military officer or an intelligence officer, and they had this kind of behavior, they would be fired."

"I think this is one more example of the kind of sloppy, careless, incompetent behavior, particularly towards classified information, that this is not a one-off or a first-time error," Warner continued.

Here are five things to know about the Signal chat controversy.