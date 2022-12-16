5 things to know about Bodie, 'The Voice' star whose worship song left judges in tears

A finalist on NBC's "The Voice" live finale has gone viral this week for his performance of a popular worship song, leaving many wanting to know more about the 29-year-old performer simply known as "Bodie."

The singer belted out a rendition of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude" that moved the show's judges to tears as part of the Season 22 finale, dedicating the worship song to his children.

While Bodie ultimately came in second place to Bryce Leatherwood, the performance went viral online, earning kudos from Lake himself.

So who is Bodie? The following pages highlight five things you may not know about "The Voice" star.