Home News Freedom Kids lawsuit, sexual harassment claims, ‘Rocket Man’: 5 Trump controversies you might've forgotten

While former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump might elicit diverse opinions, nearly everyone can agree that the man has had a controversial political career.

Trump garnered headlines from the onset, when, during his campaign announcement speech in 2015, he talked about Mexico “sending people that have lots of problems” including “crime,” “drugs” and “rapists.”

Since announcing his plan to run for president in 2024, Trump has seen his share of legal trouble, including having a New York jury find him guilty in May of 34 charges over alleged “hush money” payments made during the 2016 presidential election season.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Most recently, Trump has spurred a great deal of negative feedback from a key part of his base — pro-life Evangelicals — over his recent comments saying he supports “reproductive rights” and his lobbying to get the Republican party platform to soften its stance on abortion.

To document and detail every controversy great and small that Trump has been party to since he entered electoral politics in 2015 would be quite the herculean task. Amid the deluge of controversies over issues like rhetoric and litigation, some headline-grabbing moments might have been lost amid ever moving news cycle.

Here are five controversies surrounding Donald Trump that you might have forgotten about.