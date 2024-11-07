5 world leaders who congratulated Trump on election victory

People pass by a congratulatory billboard showing elected U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 7, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel. In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Donald Trump on "history's greatest comeback," following Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election. During his first term in office, Trump implemented pro-Israel policies, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. | Amir Levy/Getty Images

Congratulations began pouring in Wednesday from political leaders worldwide after former President Donald Trump declared victory over his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the U.S. presidential election.

In a historic political comeback, Trump won the popular vote by over 4.6 million votes and surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win by gaining a tally of 312 votes to Harris' 226 votes.

Trump was the first candidate to secure both the electoral and popular vote since former President George W. Bush in 2004, and the first president since Grover Cleveland to notch a non-consecutive second term. 

Here are five leaders' responses to Trump's reelection victory. 

