6 things to know about Jay Bhattacharya, Trump's pick to lead the National Institutes of Health

President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health has drawn strong reactions as he has advocated for overhauling the agency.

Bhattacharya, the director of Stanford University's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, first emerged on the national stage as a prominent critic of lockdowns implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The president-elect expressed confidence in Bhattacharya's ability to lead the $50 billion agency and "restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research" and "Make America Healthy Again."

The following pages highlight six things to know about Dr. Bhattacharya.