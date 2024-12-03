Home News 5 things to know about Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI

President-elect Donald Trump announced in a statement on Truth Social his nomination of Kash Patel to serve as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Trump's nomination of Patel comes amid widespread discontent with the FBI and its Director Christopher Wray.

Trump appointed Wray to the position after firing the previous director, James Comey, in 2017. Wray's 10-year term does not expire until 2027, suggesting that Trump will either ask Wray for his resignation or terminate him.

Trump praised Patel as “a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.” As Trump explained, Patel served in the first Trump administration as chief of staff for the Department of Defense, deputy director of National Intelligence and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council.

The president-elect expressed confidence that the FBI under Patel will “end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across our Border” in addition to bringing back “Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity” to the law enforcement agency. As with most of Trump's cabinet appointments, Patel's appointment as FBI director is contingent upon approval from the Republican-controlled Senate.

Here are five things to know about Trump's pick to lead the FBI.