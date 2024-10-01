Home News 6 Israelis killed, at least 17 others wounded in terror shooting at Jaffa train station in Tel Aviv 2 terrorists were shot and killed at the scene by security officers

Six Israelis were killed and another 17 were wounded in a large-scale shooting terror attack in the Tel Aviv area on Tuesday night, the Israel Police announced.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said it had received a report of a large-scale shooting incident at the light rail station on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa just after 7 p.m. local time.

Paramedics and emergency crews rushed to the scene where they found multiple people critically injured. Paramedics began giving life-saving treatment to multiple critically wounded.

A preliminary investigation by the security forces on the ground indicates that the terrorists used the light rail, exited at the Jerusalem Boulevard station in Jaffa, drew rifles and opened fire at civilians in the area.

Two terrorists, said to be residents of Hebron, were seen in security footage leaving a light rail car with drawn weapons.

The two were later shot and killed by security forces in the area.

“Two terrorists came to Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa and started shooting civilians,” Israel Police spokesman Aryeh Moron said. “The two terrorists were eliminated — but we are continuing the investigation, trying to locate collaborators.”

According to security footage from the scene, passersby took cover in the light rail train cars. Due to the shooting, light rail traffic along the entire Red Line of the light rail was halted.

Originally published at All Israel News