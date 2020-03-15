6 ways megachurch pastors are addressing coronavirus from the pulpit on Sunday

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

As President Donald Trump has urged that a National Day of Prayer be observed this Sunday to address the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and health officials have asked not to have any large gatherings, pastors are responding to the pandemic.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has topped 152,000 in 141 countries and territories with 5,720 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, and the U.S. has declared a national emergency.

In the U.S., known cases of coronavirus exceeded 2,700, spread across 49 states, by Sunday morning, leading to the mass cancellation of events and the reordering of American public life.

Equally affected are churches, as many worship services have been canceled across the country. But almost all churches are speaking and praying about the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19 in their online or on-site services on Sunday.

Here’s how the leaders of six megachurches are responding: