6-year-old girl teaches 2 Timothy 1:7 to brother with autism amid coronavirus scare

A video clip of a 6-year-old girl teaching a Bible verse, 2 Timothy 1:7, from memory to her 7-year-old brother to calm his fears over the novel coronavirus pandemic is going viral on social media.

“My son Brandon has crippling fear cause of his #autism. His sister taught him a scripture she learned at @FellowshipMiss2 Church to help,” tweeted Sheletta Brundidge, a mother-of-four and children’s author, with the video. “Stop letting your fear of #Coronavirus be bigger than your faith in God. Plead The Blood, pray and wash your hands. Amen!”

The video clip was also broadcast by Fox News and ABC's "Good Morning America."

“Just yesterday my 24-year-old son who also has Autism and has had to live with severe anxiety, was reading the Bible to me,” a Twitter user responded to Brundidge’s tweet. “He also has a twin sister who was always looking out for him while growing up. Thanks for sharing your story. God Bless!”

According to the World Health Organization, there are 234,073 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in 176 countries and 9,840 people have died.

In the United States, there are 10,442 cases with 150 deaths, as of early Saturday.

The verse 2 Timothy 1:7, which reads, “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control,” is frequently being cited by pastors and Christian ministers to help believers respond to the COVID-19 scare.

In his sermon last weekend, pastor Miles McPherson of California’s Rock Church said carefulness was needed, but Christians should respond with faith and not fear.

Citing 2 Timothy 1:7, McPherson explained that “fear” means having “a heart filled with dread and panic.” Power means “the ability to exert the spiritual force necessary for change.” Love means “affection toward God and others.” And having a sound mind means making “sensible, intelligent and reasonable decisions.”

We need to walk around with the faith that God can not only keep us safe but also help us to help others, the pastor said.

Meanwhile, in New York, fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to make masks for those on the front lines of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“If we need masks my team can make them!” Siriano wrote on Instagram. “I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help working from home we just need all the information on how to help.”

The U.S. has a stockpile of 13 million N95 respirator masks, according to "Good Morning America," which says the federal government has said up to a billion might be needed over the next six months.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted saying he got in touch with Siriano. “Appreciate his help so much,” he wrote. “Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”