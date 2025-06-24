Home News 60 missing children rescued in 'most successful' child recovery operation in US history: Marshal

A joint law enforcement effort resulted in the rescue of 60 "critical missing" children as part of Operation Dragon Eye in the Tampa Bay area, which officials have referred to as the most successful missing child recovery operation in American history.

Federal, state and local authorities collaborated to locate the missing children between the ages of 9 and 17. Operation Dragon Eye resulted in the arrests of eight defendants, according to a Monday statement from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office.

The U.S. Marshals Service led Operation Dragon Eye, which included efforts from 20 agencies, with the Office of Statewide Prosecution providing legal counsel. Uthmeier joined the U.S. Marshal for the Central District of Florida, William Berger, in announcing the arrests and the recovery of the missing children.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The unique part of this operation was the fact that underaged critically missing children ranging from age 9 to 17 were not only recovered but were debriefed and provided with physical and psychological care," Berger said. "This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return back to the streets to be further victimized."

The operation has been deemed "the most successful missing child operation in USMS history," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. "Critically missing" children are defined as "those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure, or domestic violence."

"[T]he successful recovery of 60 missing children, complemented with the arrest of eight individuals, including child predators, signifies the most successful missing child recovery effort in the history of the United States Marshals Service; or to my knowledge, any other similar operation held in the United States," Berger said.

The eight defendants arrested are facing charges ranging from human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession and drug trafficking.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch credited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration with Operation Dragon Eye's success.

"Under the steadfast leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Department of Children and Families remains unrelenting when it comes to the protection, safety, and well-being of some of the most vulnerable Floridians — our children. DCF is proud to work alongside its federal, state, and local partners in this united mission," Hatch said.

"I am appreciative of our DCF team members and key partners that provided critical information, helped shape recovery protocols, and secured safe housing and ongoing supports to ensure that every child recovered was met with care and compassion," Hatch added.

Operation Dragon Eye focused on the recovery of missing children from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, WTVT reports. Authorities arrested the eight suspects within a two-week period.

The suspects' bonds ranged from $250 million to no bond.

The local police departments involved in the operation included the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Eleven of the rescued children were from St. Petersburg, the St. Petersburg Police Department reports. Two of the suspects are also from St. Petersburg, and one of them is facing human trafficking charges.

Operation Dragon Eye is the latest multi-agency operation that has resulted in multiple trafficking arrests.

Earlier this month, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy Larson announced the success of a two-month investigation dubbed "Operation Showdown." The collaborative effort, which included local, state and federal agencies, ran from early April through the end of May.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 76 individuals and the recovery of over 280 firearms, including 147 illegal machine gun conversion devices and 22 kilograms of narcotics. Authorities apprehended eight Venezuelan nationals, three of whom are suspected Tren de Aragua gang members.

"The removal of 76 gun and drug traffickers from the streets will have a lasting impact on this city," Larson said. "They are no longer out there peddling their guns and their drugs, which would have led to more and more crime."