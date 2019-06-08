7 country music hit songs that put faith back on the mainstream charts

Country music has always been about storytelling and some of today's most popular country stars are making God a part of those stories with new songs about faith.

Many country singers belt out the occasional hymn made popular by pioneers such as the Carter Sisters when they perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium. While country artists are no longer expected to cut gospel albums, they do continue to create songs inspired by their Christian roots.

Here's a list of seven high-profile country artists who mention God or Christianity in the new albums.