7 important women of the Protestant Reformation

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

While Oct. 31 is generally celebrated in the United States as Halloween, the date is also significant because it's the anniversary of when the Protestant Reformation began.

Famous figures of the religious movement include the Augustinian monk Martin Luther, lawyer and theologian John Calvin, and the Presbyterian missionary John Knox.

The Reformation wasn't only a movement comprised of men, however, as several prominent women played their part in advancing Protestant beliefs and supporting the movement.

Seven notable women of the Protestant Reformation are revealed in the following list. They include apologetic writers, queens, a runaway German nun, and a prominent English martyr.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Next