7 important women of the Protestant Reformation

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Interior of Castle Church
Interior of Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany on the eve of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. |

While Oct. 31 is generally celebrated in the United States as Halloween, the date is also significant because it's the anniversary of when the Protestant Reformation began.

Famous figures of the religious movement include the Augustinian monk Martin Luther,  lawyer and theologian John Calvin, and the Presbyterian missionary John Knox.

The Reformation wasn't only a movement comprised of men, however, as several prominent women played their part in advancing Protestant beliefs and supporting the movement.

Seven notable women of the Protestant Reformation are revealed in the following list. They include apologetic writers, queens, a runaway German nun, and a prominent English martyr.

