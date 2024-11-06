Home News 7 people who wrongly predicted a Kamala Harris victory

Republican former President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day in what many described as a “historic comeback” for the polarizing political figure.

In the months and days leading up to Election Day, many columnists, political strategists, commentators, and polling organizations offered predictions for who would win.

Some relied on polling data, others used a complex assortment of social and political indicators, while others simply believed that their preferred candidate ran a flawless campaign.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here's a list of seven people who wrongly predicted that Harris was going to win the presidential election. They include a widely respected election predictor, a veteran Democrat strategist and a conservative columnist.