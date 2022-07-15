‘More than a pretty face:’ 7 reactions to the death of fmr. President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump

Tributes praising her skills as a mother, businesswoman and socialite who was “more than a pretty face,” followed the sudden death of former President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, at her home in New York City Thursday.

The New York City police who are still investigating the death of the 73-year-old Czech-American icon, suggest she might have fallen down the stairs at her townhouse on the Upper East Side, according to The New York Times.

Ivana Trump married the former president in 1977 and divorced him in 1990, partly due to his affair with actress Marla Maples, who later became his wife. Their union produced three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

While she was remembered for many things, Ivana Trump, who was considered a charming socialite, was credited by many for her role in transforming the former president into a real estate mogul.

“Often described as detail-obsessed and a workaholic, she worked alongside her husband on several of his early signature projects, like the development of Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J.,” Clay Risen wrote for The New York Times. “She was the vice president for interior design for his company, the Trump Organization, and managed one of his most prized properties, the Plaza Hotel, all while raising their three children.”

Many from the Trump family circle have been publicly sharing condolences since Thursday, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany who noted on Twitter: “My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump @IvankaTrump@DonaldJTrumpJr@EricTrump and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. Thinking of you all during this very difficult time.”

Here are seven more reactions to the passing of Ivana Trump.