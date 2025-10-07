Home News 8 faith-filled films, TV shows to watch this fall, from 'Soul on Fire' to 'House of David'

This fall, a wave of new releases offers families something rare in modern entertainment: stories that inspire and uplift without compromising quality.

From biblical dramas like “House of David” to family-films like "GROW" and documentaries investigating faith and miracles, filmmakers are finding fresh ways to explore truth, hope and perseverance on screen.

Here are eight standout films and series spanning theaters, streaming and special event releases that bring faith, family and storytelling together in meaningful ways.