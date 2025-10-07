Share

8 faith-filled films, TV shows to watch this fall, from 'Soul on Fire' to 'House of David'

By Leah MarieAnn Klett, Assistant Editor Twitter
Soul on Fire
Soul on Fire | Screenshot/Soul on Fire

This fall, a wave of new releases offers families something rare in modern entertainment: stories that inspire and uplift without compromising quality. 

From biblical dramas like “House of David” to family-films like "GROW" and documentaries investigating faith and miracles, filmmakers are finding fresh ways to explore truth, hope and perseverance on screen.

Here are eight standout films and series spanning theaters, streaming and special event releases that bring faith, family and storytelling together in meaningful ways.

Leah M. Klett is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: leah.klett@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles