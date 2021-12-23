9 Planned Parenthood CEOs paid higher salary than Dr. Fauci: report

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A new report reveals that nine Planned Parenthood CEOs are paid a higher salary than the U.S. government's highest-paid federal employee and its non-white CEOs take home less money than many of their white counterparts.

The American Life League’s 2020 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation, published earlier this month, reveals that nine of the 10 highest-paid Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs were paid more money than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highest-paid federal employee. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become the face of the U.S. government’s coronavirus task force, messaging and agenda.

The statistics uncovered by the pro-life group, compiled using public taxpayer information and data available on the abortion provider’s website, found that the highest-paid Planned Parenthood affiliate CEO, Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Inc., made $616,926 in 2020. The second-highest paid Planned Parenthood affiliate CEO, Stacy Cross of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, made $554,545 last year.

In a statement announcing the report’s release, American Life League CEO Jim Sedlak, the chief author of the publication, noted that “Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci, reveals that at $437,000 a year, Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the nation.” The report identified nine CEOs, including DiGiorgio Johnson, who received higher salaries than Fauci in 2020.

Sedlak also asserted that “there is an obvious disparity in the way Planned Parenthood treats its executives of color.” According to the report, “The following three affiliates had [b]lack CEOs: PP of Greater Ohio, PP of Southwest Ohio Region, and PP of Metropolitan New Jersey.”

“The [b]lack CEO of PP of Southwest Ohio Region had the lowest compensation of any PP CEO in the nation — despite her affiliate having an annual income higher than 16 other PP affiliates,” the report stated. Specifically, Kersha Deibel made $124,045 in 2020. The other two black CEOs identified by American Life League also found themselves among the bottom 50% of Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs in terms of salary, making $272,720 and $199,415, respectively.

While only two of the Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs are Latino, one of them made it onto the list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs by taking home $424,610, slightly less than Fauci’s annual salary. Overall, 48 of the 53 Planned Parenthood affiliates have white CEOs, accounting for more than 90% of the total. Sedlak sees the racial makeup of Planned Parenthood's leadership as significant because of the business’ “admitted roots in eugenic efforts to keep [b]lack women from reproducing.”

The American Life League report on Planned Parenthood CEO compensation comes as the abortion provider has attempted to distance itself from its founder Margaret Sanger, who had expressed support for the eugenics movement during her lifetime. Last year, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced that it was removing Sanger’s name from its building as part of an effort to “reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color.”

Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson authored a New York Times op-ed titled “I’m the Head of Planned Parenthood. We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder.” In the article, Johnson expressed disappointment that the abortion provider had excused Sanger’s “association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate ‘product of her time.’” Johnson leads the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the national organization that oversees the 53 affiliates.

American Life League previously published a report in November 2020 titled “Planned Parenthood’s Racism … In Their Own Words.” The report cited a BuzzFeed article about the findings of an internal investigation documenting the “childification” of non-white employees.

The article defined “childification” as “the persistent treatment of [b]lack people as children or adolescents who are unable to accomplish work independently, and viewed uniformly, such that they cannot be differentiated from one another.” The 2020 report also contained statistics showing that black employees comprise 18% of Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s 556 employees.

In addition to decrying the racial disparities in the salaries of Planned Parenthood’s white CEOs and their non-white counterparts, American Life League’s most recent report seeks to shine a light on the “extremely lucrative” business, as described by American Life League co-founder and President Judie Brown, in light of the fact that it receives substantial taxpayer money.

“Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates combine to make a $1.6 billion dollar business in the United States,” the report concluded. “Despite continually crying poverty and begging for funds from federal, state, and local governments, Planned Parenthood reported a total profit (income in excess of expenditures) of $425 million over the last three years — even after paying almost $16 million to its various CEOs and another $6 million to its top headquarters employees.”

After highlighting the $618 million in taxpayer money the organization has received, the report lamented that Planned Parenthood “is demanding a significant increase in government funding from the Biden administration.” Sedlak asserted that “It is time that the United States Congress remove Planned Parenthood’s ‘charitable organization’ status and quit forcing Americans to fund this profiteering parasite.”