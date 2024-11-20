Home News 98 food aid trucks violently looted upon entering Gaza, UN says

Ninety-eight trucks carrying food aid for Palestinians have been violently looted after crossing into Gaza, according to the United Nations. The convoy, which was delivering provisions provided by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency and the World Food Programme, was attacked shortly after entering the enclave, resulting in injuries to some of the drivers.

The convoy was instructed to leave from the Kerem Shalom border crossing on short notice, taking an unfamiliar route, Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer, told Reuters.

The looting, which occurred on Saturday, affected 98 out of 109 trucks in the convoy, marking one of the most severe losses of food aid during the 13-month war. “This ... highlights the severity of access challenges of bringing aid into southern and central Gaza,” Wateridge said amid ongoing military escalations that have continued since the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

U.N. officials have raised concerns about the worsening hunger crisis in Gaza, where over 2 million people rely on humanitarian aid for survival.

“The urgency of the crisis cannot be overstated; without immediate intervention, severe food shortages are set to worsen, further endangering the lives of over 2 million people who depend on humanitarian aid to survive,” said Wateridge.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV reported that during a security operation by Hamas militants, in coordination with tribal committees, more than 20 individuals allegedly involved in the looting were killed. The operation was said to be aimed at reestablishing control and security over the looted supplies.

Hamas’ Interior Ministry has warned that anyone caught aiding such looting in the future would face harsh punishment.

An Israeli official, who was not identified, blamed the U.N.'s distribution logistics for the challenges in aid delivery. Israel, the official said, has been making efforts to address the humanitarian situation since the conflict began.

The incident follows allegations in May of irregularities within UNRWA regarding the handling of aid. A series of messages posted in an online chatroom by former and current UNRWA employees accused the agency’s staff of stealing and hoarding humanitarian aid meant for civilians.

According to the Geneva-based NGO U.N. Watch, one former UNRWA employee, Haitham al-Sayyed, accused staff members of misusing aid resources. In posts, al-Sayyed claimed that staff had been hiding supplies or hoarding them for personal use.

Mohammed Musa al-Sawalhi, another UNRWA employee, said in February, “80 percent of employees in the shelters have no morals or dignity,” and alleged that agency workers had stolen supplies meant for civilians.

These claims led to increased scrutiny of UNRWA, with multiple countries, including the United States, suspending their funding.