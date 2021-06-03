CP trailer premiere: ‘A Father’s Legacy': ‘Relatable’ faith film about a man’s search for his dad

For one night only, Cinedigm and Fathom Events are bringing to theaters the film “A Father’s Legacy,” an “inspirational story of family, loyalty and redemption,” just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

The movie, which will be in theaters on June 17, was penned by Jason Mac, who is making his directorial debut with this film and is also one of the stars of “A Father’s Legacy,” alongside Tobin Bell.

“On the run from the law, a young man searching for his father forces his way into the life of a secluded old man in the woods. As the days pass and the secrets about their past are revealed, they learn that they might not have been looking for each other … but they may have been brought together for a reason,” the movie synopsis reads.

Watch the premiere of the faith trailer below:

“I never set out to make a down-the-middle faith film. I wanted to make a film about real people with real struggles that we feel like we know in our own lives,” Mac told The Christian Post. “I wanted to create something on the fringes.”

“I think some more traditional faith-based films are like the Sunday version. Everyone is on their best behavior. I wanted to make the Thursday version. Where we are in the midst of our lives and are just trying to get one foot in front of the other,” he added.

Mac said life is “messy,” and people have questions like, "Is God even listening to me?" ... "Am I worthy of His love?" ... "Am I too messed up?"

“I was speaking to a pastor who had screened the film and he said that what he saw in the film is what his congregation battles with on a daily basis. And that was really important to me to make sure these characters were relatable,” Mac added.

The movie event will also feature a conversation with Mac and Pastor Brannon Shortt from Bayside Church at the end of the film. The pair will discuss how one's choices have consequences.

Joining Mac and Bell in “A Father’s Legacy” are Rebeca Robles, Michael Aaron Milligan, Gregory Alan Williams and Isaiah Stratton.

“I wanted the faith aspect of the movie to be real. And real is messy. My walk is messy. It has highs and lows. Times where I feel like God is standing next to me. And times where I feel like God won't return my phone calls,” Mac said to CP. “The movie opens with the old man saying, ‘I don't even know if you're listening ...’ And if we are being honest, who hasn't felt that way at some point in their relationship with God? And I think that's OK.”

He continued: “We don't need to have shame about that or feel like we can't talk about it. Personally, I want to be loved. I want to feel like I am worthy. And I know I'm broken, and I've made many mistakes. And I wanted to show that in these characters and show that they are still worthy. And I hope that is something viewers can take away from this.”

Mac revealed that he placed things in the film that have sentimental value to him. The "old" Bible used in “A Father’s Legacy” is about 75 years old and a family heirloom.

“It's been passed down in my family for a couple of generations. I found it as we were going through my late father's things and sorting them out. I remember thinking that this Bible has seen so much and been on this Earth for a long time. Who knows how many miles it's traveled in someone's hand? So we put it in the film as the old man's Bible. When you hold it, you can feel its history,” he noted.

“A Father’s Legacy,” previously titled "The Old Man & The Pond," gained acclaim at the Heartland International Film Festival and the Soho International Film Festival.

It will be in movie theaters nationwide on June 17. For information on viewings, visit the Fathom Events website.