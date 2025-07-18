Home News Aaron Judge says fame not as fulfilling as his relationship with Jesus

Two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge identified "Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ" as the primary source of fulfillment in his life and encouraged others to build a relationship with Him.

In a press conference Monday, one day before the annual All-Star Game in Atlanta, CBN News asked the New York Yankees outfielder, "What would you say to someone who thinks that fame and fortune is the answer to all their problems, or is there something bigger and better than can fill that?" The athlete responded by identifying "Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ" as the "bigger and better" source of fulfillment.

"He's given me this platform, given me this ability," he added.

Judge described fame and "getting a chance to do this" as "great and all," but stressed that "it's not fulfilling as much as the relationship I have with Him." The 33-year-old offered advice to "build a relationship with Him," expressing confidence that "that will solve all your problems."

In an X post published Monday, the New York Yankees noted that this year's All-Star Game marked Judge's first time competing in the annual showdown between the best players of the American League and the National League as a father.

An image of the bat accompanying the post reveals the words "II Cor 5:7" and "Faith, not sight" written on it as well as a drawing of a cross.

The message on the bat is a reference to the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 5:7, which states, "For we walk by faith, not by sight." Judge's X account also includes the scripture passage in its cover photo.

A 2022 profile on Judge published by New Jersey Advance Media reveals that Judge attended a Methodist church growing up.

"Christian" is the first word included on Judge's X biography, followed by a sentence ordering his priorities as "Faith, Family, then baseball."

An op-ed written by Eric Metaxas and published by The Christian Post in 2017 indicates that Judge's X biography has remained untouched for nearly a decade. Metaxas noted how Judge views himself as "blessed" because of his "amazing" parents, who adopted him when he was two days old. Metaxas also highlighted how Judge believes that "they kind of picked me" and "that God was the one that matched us together."

Ahead of last year's All-Star Game, Judge told CBN News that he views his faith as "where it starts for me" and "the foundation" of his life. He also credits his faith as a source of strength, adding, "I never would have imagined I'd be in this position."

In an interview with CBN News during last year's World Series, Judge declared: "His love is incredible."

"Having His blessings, keeping the faith through good times and bad times, knowing He's always with me, that's definitely helped me get to this position," he said.