Home News ‘The Chosen’ season 5 launches on Prime Video; star Abe Bueno-Jallad says it’s beginning of the end

When Abe Bueno-Jallad first stepped into the role of Big James on "The Chosen," the Dallas Jenkins-helmed series was still a niche phenomenon, beloved by early adopters but far from a household name.

Now, as season five of "The Chosen" begins to stream on Prime Video, the Texas native finds himself at the center of a global hit that has racked up more than 250 million views and grossed nearly $140 million in worldwide theatrical releases.

“This show was overwhelming from the beginning, with the magnitude of intensity that the select group of fans had. And now it’s everywhere,” Bueno-Jallad told The Christian Post.

Season five, titled "The Chosen: Last Supper" marks the beginning of the end. With only two seasons remaining, the series turns toward the crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Season six will conclude with a theatrical feature film portraying the crucifixion, followed by a season seven theatrical premiere depicting the resurrection.

For Bueno-Jallad, the show’s growing reach has been surreal as younger generations are beginning to watch the show.

"I used to say, back in season two, everyone's grandma knew what the show was about. Now ... I've had young Gen Zers approach me. I've had people that you would not expect approach me," he said. “And in that is perhaps the thing that gives me so much beautiful hope about this show … it's bringing everybody to take another look."

That invitation to take a second look has extended to Bueno-Jallad himself, the actor said, adding: "Taking on this role has really made me take a second look at what's really in [Scripture]. And how does it resonate with me today?"

Portraying a biblical character and bringing a sacred text to life, he acknowledged, brings a certain set of challenges and has, at times, garnered criticism that Jenkins has addressed.

"Anytime that you play anyone that is historical, there's gonna be this sort of responsibility that one feels, or at least that I felt, in trying to capture authenticity," he said. “But we are telling stories. … So in those circumstances is where I try to find that flair."

"What you're gonna see in these subsequent seasons is just someone more grounded, more open, more vulnerable and listening," he said. "Which is just so different."

Season five will stream in three parts: two episodes launched on June 15, three more on June 22 and the final three on June 29. The show's debut on Prime Video represents a milestone for faith-based storytelling.

"Amazon has taken us on and given us a home, and they make us feel super welcome,” he said. “It's going to be cool to kind of have that television phenomenon experience."

“Season five is the turning point,” he added. “Season four was the half point. Season five is where, unfortunately, the politic of the time is really causing a divide … something breaks in season five."

The actor also reflected on the emotional gravity of portraying Jesus' final days: "It kind of never dawned on me that they didn’t know that the Resurrection was going to happen," he said. "I only came to that realization through the performance. ... I sort of have to live it as James was just going through this for the first time."

“It does take a sort of emotional fortitude,” he said of stepping into the heaviness of persecution and loss. "Spiritually, you just ask to be guided. That’s always it. ... Even our mistakes."

Having stepped into the shoes of Big James for several years now, Bueno-Jallad reflected on the character’s evolution through subtle scriptural context. “I have to play in the gray a lot,” he said. "Our strengths can also cause us not to listen. ... It is really about integrating a humble listening person to your most amazing glowed up magnanimous parts of yourself."

Season five of “The Chosen” was filmed on a larger scale than previous seasons, something the actor said will extend to the next two seasons. Season six is currently in production.

"Shooting the Last Supper alone — two weeks in that room — we knew that we were trying our hardest to give this an honest shot," he said. "Everything’s bigger, but ... it tested us. And the test is only supported by the fact that the show is bigger. If it gets bigger, we all have to expand."

"Every day you got to go into work and bring to life the reality that we are being hunted, that we are being persecuted. And that we must be careful,” he said. "You’re not exactly chipper in the morning … it does take a sort of focus."

The actor said that the show’s relevance continues to strike him, reflecting on the political and cultural tensions of both first century Israel and the present day.

“Since I started this show, I was like, they're talking about the same thing,” he said. "What people are saying is like they were ... longing for something in their lives. … I think everyone is saying the same thing. They're hungry for something more, and they don't quite know what."

With “The Chosen,” Bueno-Jallad said he hopes viewers are pointed to Jesus and are encouraged to begin reading the Scriptures for themselves. Studying Jesus through the role of Big James, he said he came away with a new understanding of grace.

“It never ceases to amaze me ... how human [Jesus was],” he said. “To both balance the responsibility of having divinity and humanity … I understand the word mercy a lot more. I understand gratitude and blessings a lot more through the fact that divinity and humanity were intertwined."

“Jesus talking to His mom. Of course He talked to his mom. He had a mom. ... It’s the simple moments … tying His sandals. He's tired. … All of these things that I was like, Ah, me too. Man, me too. … We never know how we're going to be used. So the best thing we can hope for is ... to be covered in everything that we do, even our mistakes."

The first two episodes of season five of "The Chosen" are now streaming on Amazon Prime.