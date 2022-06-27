Abortion activists launch ‘summer of rage,’ attack churches, pro-life pregnancy centers: list

The "summer of rage" has commenced as abortion activists target churches and pregnancy centers after the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the Constitution doesn't contain a right to abortion, thus returning the power to individual states to regulate.

Protests broke out in several major cities following the court's decision. In some cases, the protests have turned violent.

The Christian Post has compiled an updated list of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers nationwide as a continuation of our earlier list of vandalisms following the leak of a draft majority opinion published in Politico on May 2.

