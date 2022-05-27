Kermit Gosnell is not an 'outlier,' pro-life advocates warn; others are killing babies born alive

Nine years ago, Dr. Kermit Gosnell was found guilty of murdering infants born alive at his late-term abortion facility and committing other violations that went unchecked for decades. While many in the abortion industry dismissed the Philadelphia abortionist as an anomaly, pro-life advocates have long said that he's not an outlier in the U.S.

In 2013, after a two-month trial and 10 days of deliberation, a jury found Gosnell guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 death of patient Karnamaya Mongar and three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the three babies born alive at his Women’s Medical Society Clinic in West Philadelphia. The jury also convicted him of multiple other felonies and misdemeanors.

Gosnell was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole and is carrying out his sentence at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon.

Slate labeled Gosnell as a “rogue” provider in an article published the day after the abortionist’s conviction. A month earlier, National Abortion Federation President and CEO Vicki Saporta claimed the Philadelphia abortionist was an “extreme outlier” in a statement to ABC News.

Cheryl Sullenger, senior vice president of Operation Rescue, a pro-life organization that exposes criminal or abusive practices at abortion facilities, asserts that Gosnell is not an outlier. During a recent interview with The Christian Post, she recalled meeting a reporter at the abortionist’s trial who assumed the case was an isolated incident.

“I pulled out my phone. I had pictures of other clinics that were in the same horrific shape that Gosnell’s clinic was [in], and information about other abortionists that we knew had killed babies that were born alive,” Sullenger told CP. “And that really shocked him.”

Pro-life advocates have accused at least three other abortionists of breaking federal law by violating the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003. Here's a list of those names.