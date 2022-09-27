Abuse scandal purportedly impacting up to 200 boys: The Inside Story

Don Ogden, the late founder of the music department at Grace College & Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana, was well-liked and by all accounts a Christian leader, but, according to allegations, he purportedly abused scores of young boys over the course of decades.

"Ogden, who fathered two daughters and a son, and served a combined 42 years at two area churches, including the Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, retired in 1993 after signs that he was hiding an ugly truth began to emerge," Leonardo Blair recently wrote on The Christian Post.

He continued, "The man who had declared that he 'loved being a servant of the Lord' was also a serial sexual predator who had an attraction for sex with young boys, which he once allegedly likened to a 'dentist that eats candy.' Ogden’s addiction was so deep that even at the age of 80, eight years before his death, he was still allegedly actively engaged in his predation."

Blair joins "The Inside Story" to break down the details and explain the tragic elements.

