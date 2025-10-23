Home News Anglican Church in North America leader faces complaint alleging sexual misconduct, abuse of power

Anglican Church in North America Archbishop Stephen Wood has been formally accused of engaging in sexual misconduct and abuse of power, according to a newly filed complaint.

Mike Hughes, senior warden at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, where Wood was previously rector, issued an official letter stating that a complaint had been submitted to the ACNA regarding allegations against Wood. Hughes stressed that "the Wardens, Vestry, and Staff of St. Andrew's cannot comment on these allegations."

A woman accused Wood of touching the back of her head and attempting to kiss her in his office in April of last year, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred before Wood was elected archbishop of ACNA, when he was rector at St. Andrew's and also bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Carolinas. The woman alleged that Wood gave her thousands of dollars in unexpected payments from church funds before he allegedly made advances on her.

The Washington Post identified the accuser as 42-year-old Claire Buxton, a divorced mother of three who previously served as the children's ministry director at St. Andrew's Church.

"I was in shock," Buxton told the outlet regarding Wood's alleged behavior. "It's just bizarre to me how far we — the Anglican Church in North America and its leadership — have gotten away from basic morals and principles."

Four ACNA presbyters and seven laity filed a formal complaint known as a presentment on Monday in response to the allegations, which may lead to a church trial.

In a brief statement quoted by Anglican Ink, Wood denied the allegations, saying that "I do not believe these complaints have merit."

"I trust the process outlined in our canons to bring clarity and truth in these matters," he said.

Once the complaint is validated, Bishop Ray Sutton, dean of the ACNA College of Bishops, will convene a board of inquiry to determine if it warrants further action, reported Anglican Ink.

"I commend all those involved — the complainants; Steve, Jacqui, and their family; our staff, and the Vestry — to your prayers. This is a painful and very personal process for all involved," wrote Hughes in his letter.

The allegations against Wood come as ACNA concluded the trial of Bishop Stewart Ruch III of the Diocese of the Upper Midwest, who faced accusations that he mishandled abuse cases.

A decision in the Ruch case is expected by mid-December.

ACNA, founded in 2009 by former members concerned about the doctrinal direction of the Episcopal Church in the United States and the Anglican Church of Canada, has over 1,000 member churches and over 130,000 members.