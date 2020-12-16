‘Infiltrated by the Holy Spirit’: Actor reveals the powerful way discovering faith transformed his life ‘Infiltrated by the Holy Spirit’: Actor reveals the powerful way discovering faith transformed his life

Actor Todd Terry, star of "Vindication," is a longtime Christian who seeks to take on projects that have a deep and transformative meaning.

"No matter what you're doing there is a message behind it," Todd said in a recent interview with Pure Flix. "Sometimes we don't see it and there [are] people putting it forward."

For his part, Terry is excited about the rise of faith-based films and TV shows, which is what made taking on the role of Detective Gary Travis in the series "Vindication" that much more appealing.

"It's part procedural crime drama ... and then you have family drama," Terry said. "Which brings in the investigation elements and the family elements."

Listen to Terry reveal the details behind "Vindication" and his journey to faith:

In addition to bringing together crime and family drama, "Vindication" also offers a strong faith message in the mix, dealing with "hard subject matter" but doing so in a way that isn't "gratuitous," the actor explained.

Terry also explored his life and career leading up to the Christian series, revealing that he has been a believer for more than two decades. As for his journey to faith, it took some time before it took root.

"It took awhile of me just kind of being in the world, knowing that I was searching for something that I wasn't really getting or didn't understand," Terry said. "And then all of the sudden it hit me like a rock when everything changed for me ... I knew that I had been infiltrated by the Holy Spirit."

Terry's acting career, which has been robust, started when he was quite young, as he received praise for a monologue he delivered while in high school. From there, he joined a teenage theater troupe — one that handled tough issues like drug abuse and teen pregnancy.

"It gave me some feeling of worth," he said. "I knew I enjoyed it and I didn't want to do anything else."

From there, Terry went to acting school, got an agent and the rest is, well, history. Listen to Terry's interview with Pure Flix.

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free trial here.

