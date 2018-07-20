After 20 Years Together, Erica Campbell Reveals to Husband She Tried to Kill Herself (Video)

(Photo: Courtesy of Wortman Works Media & Marketing) Erica Campbell performs onstage during the 45th Annual Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 7, 2014.

Erica Campbell of gospel duo Mary Mary revealed that she once tried to kill herself.

The confession was made during this week's episode of her new TV One reality show "We're The Campbells."

"I remember when I was 12 we were living in Inglewood and I tried to kill myself," Campbell told her husband, world-renowned music producer/pastor Warryn Campbell.

"Something was telling me to just slice your wrist in the kitchen."

Though she didn't go through with it, her husband was very alarmed. The couple have been together for almost 20 years and he was shocked that he never knew that about his wife.

"I heard that voice but I thank God for the prayer that was going on in my house, cause I knew not to do that," she added. "Now I know that it was the enemy trying to take my life even as a young girl. I don't think I've ever told anybody or shared that with anybody."

Warryn reflected on how that would have changed the trajectory of his life. He also said he wonders if his own children have ever contemplated things like that.

"We're The Campbells" began airing June 19. The nine-episode docu-series is giving viewers an inside glimpse into the lives of the gospel entertainment power couple and their three children, Warryn Jr., Zaya and teenager Krista.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Campbell, who was previously on reality TV with her sister Tina, said that in this new show, viewers will see a "real family" — a couple raising kids, trying to stay in love, and managing music, church and their careers.

"I know a lot of times you actually don't see the kids and the issues, but we're really tapping into what happens with kids — feeling accepted, colorism, self–acceptance — all the while trying to manage our faith, our family," the Grammy Award-winning songstress told CP.

"I love my relationship with my kids and we know that it mirrors a lot of other people's relationships. A lot of other parents are trying to figure out how to deal with these things. We've been given a platform and a voice of influence and that's a blessing, so it allows us the opportunity to share our experience with other families giving them something to watch together."

Campbell said families usually have programs that the adults watch separately from their children and vise versa but "We're The Campbells" is a show that the entire family can enjoy together.