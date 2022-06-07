After the explosive Southern Baptist abuse report, where does the SBC go from here?

Dr. Richard Land, one of the most prominent Christians in America, is the executive editor of The Christian Post. He was also the longtime president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission — and knows the denomination well.

Now, he's speaking out about the SBC’s bombshell abuse report and answering one of the most challenging questions of the moment: Where does the SBC go from here?

Listen to this powerful episode of "The Inside Story" to explore what's going on and why it matters (and subscribe to the podcast):

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the most significant faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify